Signaturefd LLC Cuts Stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 852 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,391,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,771,000 after buying an additional 117,013 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,442,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,342,000 after buying an additional 91,216 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,346,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,843,000 after buying an additional 80,932 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,153,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,718,000 after buying an additional 447,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 4.7% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,149,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,248,000 after purchasing an additional 95,572 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 4,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $177,844.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,956.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 4,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $177,844.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,956.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $87,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,408 shares in the company, valued at $3,301,447.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,487 shares of company stock worth $1,275,500. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NATI opened at $38.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.01. National Instruments Co. has a twelve month low of $29.81 and a twelve month high of $45.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 46.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. National Instruments had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $395.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

