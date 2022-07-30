Signaturefd LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 78.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,912 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

Shares of AMLP opened at $38.84 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $30.04 and a 52-week high of $42.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.44.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

