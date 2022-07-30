Signaturefd LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) by 65.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OTTR. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Otter Tail during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Bell Bank purchased a new stake in Otter Tail during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Otter Tail during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Otter Tail during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 46.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Otter Tail Stock Performance

OTTR opened at $70.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.46. Otter Tail Co. has a 1-year low of $50.69 and a 1-year high of $71.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.56. Otter Tail had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The business had revenue of $374.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Otter Tail Co. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otter Tail Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.412 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.61%.

Otter Tail Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

