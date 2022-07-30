Signaturefd LLC Grows Stock Position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) by 460.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Doximity were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Doximity by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Doximity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Doximity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Doximity by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Doximity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Doximity alerts:

Insider Transactions at Doximity

In other Doximity news, CRO Paul W. Jorgensen purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.19 per share, with a total value of $482,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive now owns 197,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,363,190.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Doximity Price Performance

DOCS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Doximity from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Doximity from $81.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Doximity from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Doximity from $70.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Doximity in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.93.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCS opened at $42.32 on Friday. Doximity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $107.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion and a PE ratio of 61.33.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. Doximity had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 40.52%. The company had revenue of $93.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.17 million. The company’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Doximity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.