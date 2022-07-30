Signaturefd LLC Has $34,000 Stock Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 146.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 429 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of R. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 59.7% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the first quarter worth $98,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 18.2% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryder System Stock Performance

Shares of R opened at $78.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.09 and a 200-day moving average of $75.08. Ryder System, Inc. has a one year low of $61.71 and a one year high of $93.05. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently 19.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on R shares. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,269 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total transaction of $535,216.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,685.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ryder System news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total value of $535,216.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,685.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $162,681.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,239 shares of company stock valued at $911,298. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

(Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

