Signaturefd LLC Has $38,000 Holdings in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP – Get Rating) by 58.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Neenah were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Neenah in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Neenah in the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neenah in the fourth quarter valued at about $357,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neenah in the fourth quarter valued at about $704,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Neenah by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 58,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 14,515 shares in the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Neenah Stock Performance
NP opened at $32.00 on Friday. Neenah, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.05 and a 52-week high of $56.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.25 million, a PE ratio of -19.51 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.60.
Neenah Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio is -115.85%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Neenah in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Neenah
Neenah, Inc, a specialty materials company, engages in the performance-based technical products, and fine paper and packaging products businesses in North America, Germany, Spain, and rest of Europe. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other end use applications; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.
