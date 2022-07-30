Signaturefd LLC Has $39,000 Holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,428 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Sonen Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. 13.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP alerts:

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Trading Down 0.7 %

SBS stock opened at $8.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.45. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP ( NYSE:SBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $931.88 million during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.