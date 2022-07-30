Signaturefd LLC Has $39,000 Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 77.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,928 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 24.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 36.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 89,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 23,946 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 0.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 8.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 32,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter worth $262,000. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. B. Riley cut Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TPH opened at $18.52 on Friday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $28.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.71 and a 200-day moving average of $20.76.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.10 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 12.70%. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.