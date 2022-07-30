Signaturefd LLC Has $39,000 Stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 125.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 63,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 35,060 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 12.0% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 30,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 48.3% in the first quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 153,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 49,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

In other news, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 4,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $82,917,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $195,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $19.49 on Friday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.47 and a 52 week high of $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 409.61 and a current ratio of 409.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.82.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 48.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.53%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

