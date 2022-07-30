Signaturefd LLC Has $41,000 Stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 640 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,587,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $300,990,000 after purchasing an additional 296,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,933,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $246,143,000 after buying an additional 854,907 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,754,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $231,097,000 after buying an additional 1,131,375 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,078,817 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $174,434,000 after buying an additional 54,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,893,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $158,917,000 after buying an additional 556,210 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $68.55 on Friday. Bruker Co. has a 52 week low of $55.80 and a 52 week high of $92.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.28.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Bruker had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $595.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is 10.75%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bruker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

