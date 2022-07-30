Signaturefd LLC Has $45,000 Stock Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 91.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,200 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 85.3% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independence Realty Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE IRT opened at $22.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.82. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.99 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.91.

Independence Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.18% and a return on equity of 5.34%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Compass Point set a $24.50 price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.72.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

