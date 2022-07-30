Signaturefd LLC Has $46,000 Stock Position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL alerts:

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Trading Up 0.6 %

ELP opened at $6.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.72 and its 200 day moving average is $6.83.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL ( NYSE:ELP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and trading of energy to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. The company operates through Power generation and transmission, Power distribution, Gas, and Power sale segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.