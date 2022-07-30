Signaturefd LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 102.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 23,667,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,047,000 after purchasing an additional 407,988 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,411,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,416,000 after purchasing an additional 915,251 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,023,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,327,000 after purchasing an additional 114,261 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 2,011,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,075,000 after purchasing an additional 905,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,766,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,060,000 after purchasing an additional 358,124 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $22.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.18. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $26.54.

