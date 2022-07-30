Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Position in Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) by 12,631.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Wheels Up Experience were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UP. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Austin Asset Management Co Inc purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Austin Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Wheels Up Experience Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:UP opened at $2.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.94. Wheels Up Experience Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $9.05.

Insider Activity at Wheels Up Experience

Wheels Up Experience ( NYSE:UP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $325.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.04 million. Analysts expect that Wheels Up Experience Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David J. Adelman acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 850,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,210,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on UP shares. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheels Up Experience has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.82.

About Wheels Up Experience

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.

