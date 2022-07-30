Signaturefd LLC Invests $35,000 in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO)

Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESPO. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, ETF Store Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000.

Get VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF alerts:

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ESPO opened at $50.01 on Friday. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 52 week low of $45.10 and a 52 week high of $76.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.44.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.