Signaturefd LLC Lowers Holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 77,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 69,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PINC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Premier in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Premier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Premier in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Premier from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.83.

Shares of PINC stock opened at $38.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.29. Premier, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.26 and a fifty-two week high of $42.15.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $347.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.10 million. Premier had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

