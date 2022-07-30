Signaturefd LLC Lowers Stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its stake in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AMERCO by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMERCO by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of AMERCO by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AMERCO by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AMERCO by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th.

AMERCO stock opened at $537.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.93. AMERCO has a 52-week low of $447.92 and a 52-week high of $769.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $484.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $549.40.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.38 by ($2.96). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. AMERCO had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 19.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AMERCO will post 58.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

