Signaturefd LLC Purchases 107 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 81.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lear during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Lear during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Lear during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lear during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lear during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear Price Performance

Shares of LEA stock opened at $151.14 on Friday. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $118.38 and a 1-year high of $195.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.24 and its 200 day moving average is $143.68. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.64, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Lear Dividend Announcement

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Lear from $163.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen reduced their target price on Lear from $203.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lear from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Lear from $177.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.27.

Insider Transactions at Lear

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total value of $525,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,914,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 2,659 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total transaction of $359,337.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,949 shares in the company, valued at $263,387.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 4,000 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total value of $525,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,914,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,240 shares of company stock worth $2,797,188 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lear

(Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.