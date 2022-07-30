Signaturefd LLC Purchases 121 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 74.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VOOV opened at $140.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.88. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $128.39 and a one year high of $155.00.

