Signaturefd LLC Purchases 1,397 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETRN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Equitrans Midstream by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 500,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after acquiring an additional 26,299 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Equitrans Midstream by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 86,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 22,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ETRN shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.33.

Shares of NYSE:ETRN opened at $7.85 on Friday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a one year low of $5.87 and a one year high of $11.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.16 and a 200-day moving average of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.03.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $342.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.59 million. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 105.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.40%.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

