Signaturefd LLC Purchases 197 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) by 77.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 5.9% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 10,206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 47.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,069 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Ormat Technologies Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:ORA opened at $86.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.60, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.59. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.32 and a 1 year high of $88.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $183.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.20 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 9.59%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ormat Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 17th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dan Falk sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total value of $139,961.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,014 shares in the company, valued at $169,095.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Isaac Angel sold 9,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $777,833.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,242,883.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dan Falk sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total value of $139,961.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,095.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,161 shares of company stock worth $3,338,965 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ormat Technologies

(Get Rating)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.