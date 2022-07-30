Signaturefd LLC Purchases 2,000 Shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Arhaus were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arhaus by 11.9% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Arhaus Stock Performance

ARHS opened at $5.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.87. Arhaus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.23 and a 1-year high of $14.95.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $246.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John P. Reed bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.19 per share, for a total transaction of $247,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,790. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Jennifer E. Porter purchased 30,000 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 406,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,367.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John P. Reed purchased 40,000 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.19 per share, with a total value of $247,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,790. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 142,918 shares of company stock worth $871,154 and sold 102,595 shares worth $617,013. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arhaus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

