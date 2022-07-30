Signaturefd LLC Purchases 600 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 76.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 59,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TPX shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.43.

NYSE:TPX opened at $27.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.60. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.76.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 272.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 12.78%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

