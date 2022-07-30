Signaturefd LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 133.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Dynatrace by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Dynatrace by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dynatrace by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 27,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 3,972 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $136,120.44. Following the sale, the executive now owns 71,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,180.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 6,927 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $237,388.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 856,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,367,402.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 3,972 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $136,120.44. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 71,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,180.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,468 shares of company stock valued at $564,303 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dynatrace Trading Up 0.5 %

DT opened at $37.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.15. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $80.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Dynatrace had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DT shares. TheStreet raised Dynatrace from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

About Dynatrace



Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

