Signaturefd LLC Sells 105 Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan M. Whitney sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $1,334,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,245.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CMC Materials in a report on Sunday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. CL King lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.25.

NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $173.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 1.09. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.19 and a 52 week high of $197.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.43.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $324.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.90 million. CMC Materials had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 23.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

