Signaturefd LLC Sells 1,678 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STNE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 3,680.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 50.45% of the company’s stock.

STNE has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of StoneCo from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.21.

NASDAQ STNE opened at $9.58 on Friday. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $60.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.74.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 30.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

