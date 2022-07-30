Signaturefd LLC Sells 1,790 Shares of China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in China Yuchai International were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in China Yuchai International during the 4th quarter worth $310,000. Institutional investors own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on China Yuchai International in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

China Yuchai International Stock Performance

China Yuchai International Cuts Dividend

CYD opened at $8.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.11. China Yuchai International Limited has a 1 year low of $8.35 and a 1 year high of $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th.

China Yuchai International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

