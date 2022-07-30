Signaturefd LLC Sells 404 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at $291,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at $269,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at $408,000. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $41.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.91. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $48.85.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 11.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.