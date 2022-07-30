Signaturefd LLC Sells 7,800 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 676.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 84,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 73,916 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ambev in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Ambev by 73.4% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 21,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 9,167 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ambev by 379.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 126,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 99,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Ambev in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,197,000. 8.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABEV opened at $2.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. Ambev S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $3.36.

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 16.87%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ambev from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

