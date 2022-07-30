Signaturefd LLC Sells 810 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 56.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.9% during the first quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Price Performance

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $72.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.48 and its 200 day moving average is $59.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.00. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a one year low of $48.65 and a one year high of $76.18.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Dividend Announcement

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $1.43. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $393.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RBA. National Bankshares lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James set a $55.00 price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. National Bank Financial lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.43.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

(Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.