Signaturefd LLC Sells 84 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Signaturefd LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 18,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,981 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 32,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

QUAL opened at $122.02 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.28 and a 200 day moving average of $124.98.

