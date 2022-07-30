Signaturefd LLC Trims Stake in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its position in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USO. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in United States Oil Fund by 761.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,063,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,996,000 after buying an additional 940,244 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in United States Oil Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $21,843,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,612,000 after acquiring an additional 65,138 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 134,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after acquiring an additional 63,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 313,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,031,000 after acquiring an additional 61,269 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of United States Oil Fund stock opened at $78.05 on Friday. United States Oil Fund LP has a 1 year low of $43.42 and a 1 year high of $92.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.24.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

