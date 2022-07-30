Simplex Trading LLC Acquires 10,104 Shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST)

Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Rating) by 63.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,104 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC owned about 0.28% of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DPST. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 211.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 412.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

DPST stock opened at $31.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.63. Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares has a fifty-two week low of $21.54 and a fifty-two week high of $67.69.

