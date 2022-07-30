Simplex Trading LLC Increases Stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID)

Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID – Get Rating) by 85,775.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,327 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC owned about 0.34% of ProShares UltraShort QQQ worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QID. IMC Chicago LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 832.5% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 1,963,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,712,000 after buying an additional 1,753,083 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 228.4% during the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 470,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,359,000 after purchasing an additional 327,241 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,458,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $513,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 22,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA QID opened at $20.31 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort QQQ has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $28.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.51.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.

