Simplex Trading LLC Purchases 50,214 Shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Get Rating) by 3,422.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,214 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC owned 0.16% of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the first quarter worth about $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 20,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period.

Shares of EWS stock opened at $18.72 on Friday. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 52 week low of $17.23 and a 52 week high of $24.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.66.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

