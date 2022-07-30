Simplex Trading LLC Takes $1.04 Million Position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 36,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000. Simplex Trading LLC owned about 0.09% of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BITO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $383,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,416,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. Round Table Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $723,000. Finally, Truepoint Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $555,000.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BITO opened at $14.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.43. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $44.29.

