Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $25.66

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.66 and last traded at $26.01, with a volume of 17987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on SNN shares. StockNews.com lowered Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,650 ($19.88) to GBX 1,630 ($19.64) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,200 ($14.46) to GBX 1,295 ($15.60) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,455.67.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Smith & Nephew Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Smith & Nephew

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,930,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 691.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 803,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,623,000 after purchasing an additional 701,806 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,537,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 218.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 776,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,781,000 after purchasing an additional 532,763 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,071,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.03% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.