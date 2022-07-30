Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $25.66

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.66 and last traded at $26.01, with a volume of 17987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.35.
Several research analysts have weighed in on SNN shares. StockNews.com lowered Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,650 ($19.88) to GBX 1,630 ($19.64) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,200 ($14.46) to GBX 1,295 ($15.60) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,455.67.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.48.
Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.
