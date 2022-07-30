SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Forecasted to Earn FY2026 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2026 earnings estimates for SoFi Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, July 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.47. The consensus estimate for SoFi Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.50 to $9.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.73.

Shares of SOFI opened at $6.31 on Friday. SoFi Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $24.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.39.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $321.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.99 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.32% and a negative return on equity of 9.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 53,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.58 per share, with a total value of $298,753.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,567,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,904,088.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Harvey M. Schwartz purchased 15,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 229,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,038. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 53,540 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.58 per share, for a total transaction of $298,753.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,567,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,904,088.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 257,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,561,711. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

