Solidarilty Wealth LLC Takes Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Solidarilty Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 115,316 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $19,304,000. Apple comprises about 10.8% of Solidarilty Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,631,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 5,525.0% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $162.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.94%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Apple from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Apple from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.04.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

