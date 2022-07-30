South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SJI. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 174,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,433,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 35,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

South Jersey Industries Price Performance

SJI opened at $34.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $35.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.16. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.67.

South Jersey Industries Dividend Announcement

South Jersey Industries ( NYSE:SJI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.07). South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $824.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. South Jersey Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.