Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Holdings Trimmed by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,935 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 4,545 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $335,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 19,130 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 259,276 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after purchasing an additional 24,966 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $38.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.74. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $34.36 and a 52 week high of $56.33.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $105,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

