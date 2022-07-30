SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

SPLG stock opened at $48.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.38. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $42.78 and a 12 month high of $56.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

