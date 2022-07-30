Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for Spotify Technology in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.29. KeyCorp currently has a “Maintains” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Spotify Technology’s current full-year earnings is ($0.78) per share.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SPOT. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $210.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $280.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.65.

Spotify Technology stock opened at $113.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.18 and a beta of 1.79. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $89.03 and a 1 year high of $305.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.19.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the first quarter valued at $321,888,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 4.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 23,228,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,672 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $235,825,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,580,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,819,000 after acquiring an additional 665,199 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 699.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 669,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,775,000 after acquiring an additional 586,061 shares during the period. 56.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

