Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $98.25 and last traded at $102.57, with a volume of 36255 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.45.

The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth $2,967,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 19,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.88. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

