State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,173 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 869 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its stake in State Street by 3.8% during the first quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 20,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of State Street by 25.3% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street by 4.2% during the first quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 36,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,141,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 5.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 57.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STT shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of State Street to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on State Street from $95.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI set a $78.00 price target on State Street in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on State Street from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.12.

State Street Price Performance

State Street Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $71.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.48. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $58.79 and a 1-year high of $104.87. The company has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.58%.

State Street Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.