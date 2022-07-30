Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 10,299 Shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) by 1,935.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,299 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $25.74 on Friday. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.51 and a 52-week high of $35.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.05.

