Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 13,587 Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) by 435.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,707 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,587 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $606,000. S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $380,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 178,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 62,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,370,579 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,882,000 after buying an additional 7,949 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BBN opened at $19.70 on Friday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $17.34 and a 52 week high of $27.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.86.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.1229 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

