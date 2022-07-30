Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 1,427 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 133.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MHK. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $21,316,000. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

MHK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Mohawk Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.62.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $128.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.42 and a 200-day moving average of $137.65. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.96 and a 1 year high of $211.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.29.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.12. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

