Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 1,699 Shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

ChemoCentryx Price Performance

CCXI stock opened at $23.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.81. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.11 and a 1 year high of $42.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

ChemoCentryx ( NASDAQ:CCXI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $5.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 47.24% and a negative net margin of 514.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James L. Tyree sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total value of $99,124.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,138 shares in the company, valued at $491,081.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ChemoCentryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

About ChemoCentryx

(Get Rating)

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.