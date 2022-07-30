Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 204 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,905,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,456,896,000 after buying an additional 987,165 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,245,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,073,378,000 after buying an additional 455,162 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,884,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,971,000 after buying an additional 921,239 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth $375,224,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,505,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,871,000 after buying an additional 85,829 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on ATO shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.25.

Atmos Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $121.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.43. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $85.80 and a 12-month high of $122.96.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.56%.

Atmos Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.